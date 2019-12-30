HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.

FREIGHTMASTER – Hiddenite, N.C. has an opening for a LOCAL driver. 2 years experience required. Call 632-8511, 10-5 M-F to arrange an interview.

FREIGHTMASTER – Taylorsville, N.C. Now hiring experienced O.T.R. drivers. Full & part-time. Plenty of miles, home weekends, excellent earning opportunity. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview or apply in person M-F 10-5 pm. 2 years experience required.

TRACTOR TRAILER service and maintenance position available at FREIGHTMASTER, Taylorsville, N.C. Call 632-8511 to arrange an interview.