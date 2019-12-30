LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 7 pm in the Main Conference Room of the Alexander County Services Center (151 West Main Ave. ) the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-1.

Rezoning Application #20-1 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 1.12 acres total) owned by Darrell Morgan (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757320028). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

The Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission will make a recommendation to the Alexander County Commissioners to either approve or deny this request.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton

Director of Planning and Development

NOTICE OF RESALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

19 SP 54

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed(s) of Trust executed by Melinda G. Martinez, to Thurman E. Burnette, Trustee, dated 7/14/00, and recorded in Book 411, Page 1667, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Alexander County, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness thereby secured and failure to carry out or perform the stipulations and agreements therein contained, and the holder of the indebtedness thereby secured having demanded a foreclosure thereof for the purpose of satisfying said indebtedness, and the Clerk of Court granting permission for the foreclosure, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the Courthouse door in TAYLORSVILLE, North Carolina, at 10:00 am, on January 15, 2020, the land, as improved, conveyed in said Deed(s) of Trust, the same lying and being in Millers Township, Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

Being all of Lot 104 of the Crest View Subdivision as the same is shown in the plat recorded in Plat Book 6 at Page 34 of the Alexander County Registry.

SUBJECT, however, to taxes for the current year and special assessments, restrictions, and easements of record, if any.

The address of the property is: 67 Rosemont Drive, Stony Point, NC 28678.

The record owner(s) of this property, to the best knowledge and belief of the Trustee, is/are Melinda G. Martinez.

Terms of the sale, including the amount of the cash deposit, if any, to be made by the highest bidder at the sale, are:

Pursuant to NCGS 45-21.10, the successful bidder is required to deposit cash or a cashier’s or certified check with the Trustee in an amount not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), to be held by the Trustee until the sale is consummated, or an upset bid is filed and deposit made with the Clerk of Court within the ten day upset bid period. Each properly filed bid will be held open ten days for further upset bids.

The successful bidder will be required to pay the full purchase price (less any deposit held by the Trustee) as bid, in cash or a cashier’s or certified check, at the time the deed for the property is delivered, or attempted to be delivered. Should the successful bidder fail to pay the full balance of the purchase price, that person shall remain liable on the bid as required by North Carolina law.

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Court of this county.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after January 15, 2020, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the sale is set aside for any reason or the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the Purchaser shall only be entitled to return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Mortgagee’s attorney, or the Substitute Trustee. This sale is subject to all prior liens, encumbrances, easements, right of ways, and restrictive covenants.

Robert E. Price was substituted as Trustee by the instrument recorded in Book 616, Page 2011, Alexander County, NC, Registry.

This document is dated November 27, 2019.

Robert E. Price

P. O. Box 630

Lumberton, NC 28359

910-739-8172

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 559

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Betty Jean Combs Burns, Unknown heirs at law of Betty Jean Combs Burns

TO: Betty Jean Combs Burns, Unknown heirs at law of Betty Jean Combs Burns

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an old iron stake on the West side of Public Road No. 1456, the Leo Warren, James Sprinkle, and Lottie Combs common corner, and runs North 5 degrees 19 minutes 40 seconds East 380.94 feet with the Warren line to an iron stake near the East edge of the pavement of the Public Road; thence South 78 degrees 35 minutes 55 seconds East 1,372.66 feet to an iron stake in the James Sprinkle line; thence South 14 degrees 35 minutes 30 seconds West 370.76 feet with the Sprinkle line to an old iron stake; thence North 78 degrees 58 minutes 29 seconds West 1,311.75 feet with the Sprinkle line to the BEGINNING, containing 11.54 acres, more or less.

LESS AND EXCEPT all of that property described by a deed recorded in Book 389, Page 2268, Alexander Country Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0017619, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: (0017619) Cheatham Ford Road, Hiddenite, NC

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than February 4, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of December 18, 2019.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Wayne Eugene Wooten, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 25th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of December, 2019.

ADEN W. CRANFORD

5335 Winding Oak Dr.

Hickory, NC 28602

JOYCE C. WOOTEN

969 Query Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified Ancillary Executor, of the Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward, this is to notify all persons having claims against Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward, deceased, late of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 10th day of March, 2019, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 11th day of December, 2019.

Julie Cooper

Ancillary Executor for the Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward

146 Wateree Estates Rd.

Winnsboro, SC 29180

Mail statement to:

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward

Gottholm Ralston & Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-0098

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Rodney Lee Herman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 11th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of December, 2019.

BARBARA ELDER HERMAN

390 Ned Herman Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

Please take notice that I-CARE, Inc., 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC [(704) 872-8141], intends to file a Community Services Block Grant application on February 14, 2020, with the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services pursuant to the provisions of 10A NCAC 97B .0401.

The application is to request funding in the amount of $53,648 and to define in detail the range of services and activities that I-CARE, Inc. will offer to eligible low-income citizens in Alexander County to impact the causes of poverty in their lives and move them towards self-sufficiency.

On January 23, 2020 at 5:30 pm, the I-CARE Board of Directors will meet to consider approving this application in their meeting to be held at 1415 Shelton Avenue, Statesville, NC.

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Chad Ray Hefner, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of November, 2019.

KELLY HEFNER

3492 Liledoun Rd.

P.O. Box 831

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HAL HEFNER

6571 Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Arlene Waugh Lackey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 4th day of March, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of November, 2019.

JERRY WAYNE LACKEY

760 Riverside Farm Ln.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

LARRY NEIL LACKEY

4011 Elizabeth Street

Hickory, NC 28601

