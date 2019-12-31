Brian “Bruno” Douglas Price, 48, of Sipe Road, Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at his residence.

Brian was born July 26, 1971, in Catawba County, the son of the late Wayne Douglas Price and Linda Sue St. Clair Price.

He had worked in construction and was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing golf, deep sea fishing, playing and watching softball, and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed target shooting. He truly enjoyed his family and friends.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Michelle Hanna Price, and a nephew, Kody Payne.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Allison Price of Taylorsville; step-mother, Debbie Price of Taylorsville; his siblings, Renae Price and Charles Allured of Hickory, Pat Payne and husband Monty of Stony Point, D. Price and wife April, and Mike Miller and wife Amanda, all of Taylorsville; five nieces; four nephews; a great-niece; six great-nephews; four uncles; three aunts; and a number of cousins, good friends, and life-long childhood best friend, Bradley Teague.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Rev. Andrew Miller will officiate. The family will meet and greet friends following the service.

Memorials may be made to: Conover School Toy Run, 108 7th Street Place SW, Conover, NC 28613.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Price Family.