Hugh Coles Barker, 78, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the church.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.