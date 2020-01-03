Commissioners’ Choice Awards applications sought



Have you, your volunteer group or someone you know done a noteworthy job volunteering to benefit your community in Alexander County? If so, the Alexander County Commissioners and the Alexander County Cooperative Extension Service would like to recognize volunteers, organizations, communities, etc. for the hard work they did in 2019. This is the county’s way of awarding groups for their effort in making Alexander County a better place to live.

If you or your organization contributed in this area, please submit or encourage them to submit a short application for one of the Commissioners Choice Awards categories. Give your club or that individual the honor and respect on a county-wide basis they have earned. Our Commissioners’ Choice Awards Program will award the most outstanding adult and youth organizations with $200 each. Second and third place winners will receive cash awards also. In addition, we recognize “Community Spark” awards which will be given to outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to churches, schools, organizations or communities.

Applications and report forms have been mailed or emailed to various clubs and organizations throughout the county. If your organization has not received them and you wish to apply, an application can be obtained by picking one up at the Extension Center, pulling one off our website at www.alexanderextension.com or by calling 632-4451 where we can mail or email you one. Applications are due back in for judging on March 23, 2020.

Out of county judges have been secured for judging the submitted applications. The Commissioners’ Choice Awards will be given out at the regular scheduled Commissioners Meeting on Monday, April 6th at 6:00 pm.

Please apply, give local leaders a chance to recognize your organization for the things you do to benefit your community. The Commissioners and Extension staff look forward to again having a very successful set of applicants where they recognize the excellent volunteers and organizations here in Alexander County.