Mary Sisk Barrieault, 53, of Hiddenite, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford.

She was born on Saturday, December 3, 1966, in St. Clair County, Illinois.

There are no arrangements scheduled at this time.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.