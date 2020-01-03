Master Gardener Classes beginning soon



Have you ever thought about learning more about flowers, trees, shrubs, gardens, and lawns? Have you ever considered taking a fun series of classes and improving your horticulture skills? Then the Nationally known Extension Master Gardener Program might just be for you, said Lenny Rogers, Alexander County Extension Director.

“Our Master Gardener Program is an educational program designed to enhance public education and in horticulture in our communities. It provides a comprehensive 13 session educational program to its participants,” Rogers said.

The Master Gardener Program is supported by a State Master Gardener Volunteer Coordinator housed in the Horticultural Science Department at N.C. State University and by various Extension specialized agents and subject matter specialists.

As a participant in the Master Gardener Program, you will receive 40 hours of training in all aspects of Horticulture, including fruit and shade trees, lawn care, weed/insect/disease ID and control, vegetable gardening, propagation, botany basics and much more.

After the training, if you wish to be certified as a Master Gardener, you will have the opportunity to provide 40 hours of volunteer service. This can be done by either judging 4-H gardens, planting or caring for community or public gardens/landscaping, or assisting with educational programs through the Extension Center.

Plans are well underway for the 2020 series of Alexander/Caldwell Master Gardener classes. Classes will be meeting on Wednesdays, 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., beginning on February 19 and ending May 20.

“From the looks of things, this is going to be one GREAT YEAR! We have recruited outstanding speakers, presenters, and subject matter specialist to meet the needs of interested citizens. Some classes will be taught in the Alexander Extension Center, three at outdoor settings, and several at the Caldwell Extension Center to which we will ride together to attend jointly with the Master Gardener groups there,” Rogers indicated.

Application for acceptance into the Extension Master Gardener Program will be taken into February or until the class is full which ever comes first. The cost is $125 which will be used to cover the costs of the Master Gardener Notebook, hands on supplies, and field trip expenses.

Call the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Alexander County Center at 828-632-4451 for more information, or to register for the 2020 Extension Master Gardener Program. Please plan to register now as the class often fills up.