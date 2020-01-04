Elbert Lee Stocks, 88, of Hiddenite, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Born to the late James Elbert and Ruby Caroline Warren Stocks on January 2, 1932, he was a member of the Thomas Street Church of God in Stony Point.

Elbert was employed by Fisher Body Works, in Baltimore, earlier in life and was owner and operator of Hiddenite Pottery for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jelaine Conklin Stocks; a daughter, Melissa Stocks; as well as three brothers, Herman Fred, James Elbert, and an infant brother, John Paul Stocks. He lost three sisters to death, Eula Mae Land, Louise Fox, and Naomi Kesterson.

Mr. Stocks is survived by four brothers, David Ray, Luther Helton, Lester Wilburn, and Leonard Earl Stocks. He has a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 1-2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service, and funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Kenneth Rouse officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in the Thomas Street Church of God Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

