Concepcion Tagle Rodriguez, 52, of the Hiddenite Community, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

She was born in Acapulco, Mexico, on July 12, 1967, to Lucia Alverez Tagle and the late Angel Noe Tagle. Concepcion was a member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She stayed at home and had a great love for taking care of her family, cooking, and cleaning.

Those left to cherish her memory, along with her mother, include her husband of 28 years, Jose Matilde Rodriguez; three sons, Rey Rodriguez and wife Grecia, David Rodriguez, and Bryan Rodriguez; brothers and sisters, Angel Tagle and wife Faviola, Judith Tagle, Griselda Rabadan, Alba Teresa Tagle, Carlos Rabadan, and Francisco Alvarez; and grandchild, Winter Milani Salazar Rodriguez.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to http://www.alexfuneralservice.com.