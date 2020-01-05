Lois Daphne Crotts, 76, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2020.

Born to the late David and Mary Ann Treadway Fortner, Lois was of the Baptist faith, and loved to play Bingo. Her family said she was the best cook you could ever imagine, known for her “pound cakes,” her grandchildren and great-grandchild were her “Angels.” In her working career, she was in retail sales at J&K Stores and Market Basket.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lynn Crotts; an infant son, Patrick Allen Crotts; a daughter, Lori Ann Crotts; a brother, David Lee Fortner; an infant brother; and an infant sister.

Those left to cherish the memories of Lois include her children, Ronald Crotts of Stony Point, Steve Crotts (Sherry) of Taylorsville, and David Linton of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Andrew Crotts (Maggie), Ryan Crotts, and McKenna Crotts, all of Taylorsville; a great-grandchild, Eve Elena Crotts; three sisters, Faye Fox of Taylorsville, Wilma Johnson (Tony) of Hiddenite, and Joy Charles of Claremont; two brothers, Tommy Fortner (Connie) of Stony Point, and Dennis Fortner (Nancy) of Taylorsville; along with a number of nieces and nephews and many children she helped raise.

Visitation for Ms. Crotts will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Service from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Hodges officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Andrew Crotts, Ryan Crotts, Ryan Hammer, Jordan Watts, Adam Mays, and Mason Frye. Rocky Chapman and Ray Pope will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.