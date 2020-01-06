Need help with heating costs? DSS accepting LIEAP applications

The Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) has announced that applications are being accepted for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) through March 31, 2020, for all households in Alexander County.

Energy payments will be paid directly to the heating provider. Households must complete an application for LIEAP assistance. Verification of income is now required. Individuals who have earned income will need to provide their prior month check stubs.

Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2020, or until the funds run out.

For more information, contact Alexander County Department of Social Services at 828-632-1080.