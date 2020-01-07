Roger “Tode” Dyson, 87, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Born to the late Dewey Otto and Martha Emma Dyson, Roger was a member at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, loved old cars, and according to his family he was a wonderful Papaw.

During his working career, Roger worked at G.E. in Conover and also served in the US Navy from 1951 – 1955, during the Korean conflict.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by six sisters, Camilla Rogers, Omelia Bowman, Wilma Lee Martin, Betty Keever, Naomi Butler, and Jean Payne. Also preceding him were six brothers, Flake, Dewey, Reggie, Clyde, Owen and Denny Dyson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Dyson include his wife of 61 years, Glenda Faye Bowman Dyson of the home; three daughters, Tammy Sheir (Bob) of Severna Park, Maryland, Darlene Inman (Mike) of Taylorsville, and Lorie Watts (Johnny) of Taylorsville; a son, Ty Roger Dyson of Hickory; eight grandchildren, Barbara and Jeb Inman (Heather), David Sheir, Adam Sheir (Mary), Noah Sheir, Linsey Stuckey (Josh), Abbey Rowe (Matt), and Chelsea Huffman (Taylor); seven great-grandchildren, Claire and Cora Stuckey, Raelyn and Hallie Rowe, Liam and Luke Inman, and James Sheir; a brother-in-law, Devon Bowman of Bethlehem; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mr. Dyson will be held at Mt. Herman Baptist Church on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, beginning at 3:00 p.m., with the burial following in the Mt. Herman Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family has requested that memorials may be given to (Carolina Caring) Hospice of Catawba County @ 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658; and to the Alzheimer’s Association @ 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

