HELP WANTED By Editor | January 8, 2020

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW's. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.