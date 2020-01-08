January 09, 2020

HELP WANTED

| | 0

************

    NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

    EXPERIENCED mobile home mover needed. Call 828-358-7185.

 

Posted in Classifieds, Help Wanted

Leave a Comment