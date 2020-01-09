Sheriff proposes 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County Proclamation

Jan. 9, 2020 —

In light of recent concern of threats to the Constitutional right of United States citizens to keep and bear arms, Sheriff Chris Bowman (D-Alexander) and the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office want the citizens of Alexander County to be assured that the protection of such rights is of utmost importance.

Sheriff Bowman has drafted a proposed proclamation in support of protecting the Constitutional rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the United States Constitution. This proposed resolution will be presented to the Alexander County Board of Commissioners for their consideration at their February 3, 2020 meeting.

It is the intent and desire of Sheriff Bowman that this proclamation will be adopted by the Board of Commissioners as a measure to formally establish the support of the right to legal gun ownership for law-abiding citizens.

“The surrendering of such rights by the citizens of this great nation only serves to strip away a small part of what makes out country great. Together, we can help keep Alexander County a great place to live, work, and play,” said Bowman.

——–

Earlier in the week, Alexander County Republican Womens Club President Shari Wetherspoon asked the Commissioners at their Jan. 6 meeting, during Public Comment, to consider a similar resolution to make Alexander County a Second Amendment Rights sanctuary county. Alexander County Commissioners do not respond to public comments during the meeting, as a rule; thus, no action was taken on the resolution by the board at that time.