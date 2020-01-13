Burl Kinston Cody, husband to Dolphine Mooney and the world’s best dad to Danny, Pam, and Teresa, left his earthly home on January 13, 2020.

Burl was born on June 24, 1930, in Whitnel, a small suburb of Lenoir. Growing up, Burl enjoyed running around with his buddies and always had stories to share of those times. As a young man, he was an avid roller skater and baseball player.

He met the love of his life on a blind date and married on June 24, 1951. Together they had three children who along with his wife, Dolphine, are left to cherish his memory, Danny and wife Susan, Pam and husband Jack, and Teresa and partner Larry.

Burl was known for his sense of humor. He loved making people laugh. He also loved his God, his family, and the Atlanta Braves. He was generous and would have given his last dollar to anyone in need.

Burl worked in the furniture industry for over 54 years, and also worked as a security guard for four years, working seven days a week to make college possible for his children. In that four years, he never missed a day of work and never complained.

Burl leaves his family with many memories to last until they see him again. He leaves behind his sister, Toye Cody Allen, who he adored. Also left to cherish his memory are many cousins, nieces and nephews, and three special great-grandchildren, Keaton Jenkins, and Anderson and Caroline Garrett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam Alexander Cody and Cordell Correll Cody; brother, Daniel Adam Cody; and sisters, Helen Cody, Francis Steddum, and Kathleen Farmer.

Burl was a member of Dover Baptist Church, Taylorsville, where a celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2:15 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

