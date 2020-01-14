Fern Matheson
Fern Matheson, 86, of Hickory, formally of Taylorsville, passed away on January 14, 2020.
No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when completed.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Graydon Eugene Sipe
January 14, 2020 | No Comments »
Burl Kinston Cody
January 13, 2020 | 1 Comment »
Fred Hammer
January 8, 2020 | No Comments »
Roger “Tode” Dyson
January 7, 2020 | No Comments »
Lois Daphne Crotts
January 5, 2020 | 1 Comment »