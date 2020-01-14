Graydon Eugene Sipe, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Wake Forest Medical Center. Graydon was born to Eula Norine Sipe of Alexander County.

Graydon was preceded in death by his daughter, Nathalie Sipe Murphy.

Graydon served in the US Army, enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, but especially loved pitching horseshoes.

In addition to his mother, those left to cherish the memories of Graydon include a son, Chuck Eugene Sipe of Taylorsville; a daughter, Natasha Sorrell of Naples, Florida; and three grandchildren, Shelby and Taylor Sorrell of Naples, Florida, and Heather Starnes of Newton.

Visitation for the Sipe Family will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Alexander Funeral Service, from 4:30 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with the service following at 6:00 p.m. A private burial for Mr. Sipe will be at St. Luke Lutheran Church at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.