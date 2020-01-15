LAND By Editor | January 15, 2020 | 0 ************ 25 ACRES of land. Good hunting land along with good spot for vacation house. Located at 1744 Chestnut Ridge Circle, Castlewood, Virginia. $31,000. For more information, call 828-612-0039 or 276-254-3181. Posted in Classifieds, Land Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts AUTOMOTIVE January 15, 2020 | No Comments » FOR RENT January 15, 2020 | 4 Comments » FOR SALE January 15, 2020 | No Comments » GENERAL January 15, 2020 | No Comments » HELP WANTED January 15, 2020 | No Comments »