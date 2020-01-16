Melissa Jill Matheson, 51, of Hiddenite, passed away at her residence on January 16, 2020.

Born to Linda Canter Fox in Iredell County, Melissa was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church and a sewer in the furniture industry.

Melissa was preceded in death by her mother.

Those left to cherish the memories of Melissa include her father, Michael Fox of Creston; two sons, Corey Matheson (Katie) and Codey Matheson; two sisters, Sherry Crotts (Steve) and Michelle Laws (Canavan); a brother, Greg Fox (Teresa); three grandchildren, Varun, Ceciley, and Gracelyn; three nieces, Brianna Fox, McKenna Crotts, and Emma Laws; three nephews, Ryan Crotts, Dylan Fox, and Colton Laws, all of Taylorsville; and a “special sister,” Lynn Lackey of Stony Point.

Visitation for the Matheson Family will be held at Rocky Face Baptist Church on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Ryan Hodges will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Rocky Face Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Steve Crotts, Ryan Crotts, Corey Matheson, Dylan Fox, Greg Fox, Colton Laws, and Canavan Laws.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

