Woodrow Aldean Nicholson, 85, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Nicholson Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.