Our beautiful, caring, and loving Florence “Flo” June Felice passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 82 years young.

She was born Monday, June 7, 1937, in Hartford County, Connecticut to the late Gustove Charles Jehning and Lucille Helen Henzel Jehning.

Flo was a selfless woman who put her family and others first. She had an impeccable work ethic and worked hard every workday until she retired the year she turned 80.

Flo will be remembered for her strong faith, infectious smile and laughter, her generosity, and the immense love she had for her family and others.

In addition to her parents, Flo was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Felice, and daughter, Joan Marie Malone.

Flo is survived by three sons, Ken Malone of Connecticut, Sal Malone of NC, and Glen Malone (Vicki) of Hawaii; two daughters, Carol Britto of NC, and Sandy Barrett (Ed) of Georgia; seven brothers and sisters; and six grandchildren, Jake, Toryn, Mason, Amanda (Bryent), Ryan, and Cole.

A memorial service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Zack Deal will officiate. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain, Connecticut at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2:00-3:00 p.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to 957 Mobile Café, PO Box 95, Taylorsville, NC 28681, since Flo volunteered with them to feed the hungry.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.