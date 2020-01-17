Kevin “Mark” Sipes, 54, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on January 17, 2020.

Born to William Richard and Judith Bryant Sipes in Caldwell County, Mark was of the Baptist faith, was a marine mechanic, and was the owner and operator of Taylorsville Beach Boat Shop. Mark’s passion was boats. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed the beach, celebrating Christmas, and spending time with family.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alfred Monroe and Cution Lavaei Hass Sipes, and maternal grandparents, Franklin Laney and Mrytle Poarch Bryant.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish the memories of Mark include his wife, Joan Wright Owen; a brother, Richard Sipes and wife Crystal of Taylorsville; and two nephews, Riley Sipes of Taylorsville, and Matthew Kirby of Lenoir. Also left behind are special friends, Chris Parker, Kevin Hamlin of Taylorsville, and Graylon Gantt of Hickory.

Visitation for the Sipes Family will be at Alexander Funeral Service on Sunday, January 19 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at Mtn. Ridge Baptist Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Adams and Rev. Sammy Kiser will be officiating. Burial will be at Mtn. Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Matthew Kirby, Chris Parker, Kevin Hamlin, Graylon Gantt, Eric Bryant, and Richard Sipes.

Riley Sipes will serve as an honorary pallbearer.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society @ PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.