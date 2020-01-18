Odessa Pauline Wike Davidson, 100, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Odessa was born August 24, 1919, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Vermon P. Wike and Lola Kerley Wike.

She had worked at Ideal Frame Company for numerous years before retiring. She was a member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. She loved her church, where she sang in the choir, and enjoyed reading the Bible.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford L. Davidson; an infant daughter at birth; two sisters, Stella Davidson and Lillian Childers; and a brother, Gaither Wike.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include two sons, Larry Davidson and wife Lucy, and Paul Davidson, all of Taylorsville; two grandchildren, Shannon Davidson and wife Aleisha of Taylorsville, and Brandon Davidson and wife Annie of Georgia; four great-grandchildren, Gwyneth, Ashlyn, Halla, and Cannon; two brothers, Jonie Wike and Watisel Wike, both of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Alma Wike; and a number of special nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Mt Hebron Baptist Church. Rev. Anthony Wike will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

