Jimmy Lane Testerman
Jimmy Lane Testerman, 53, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his residence.
There will be no formal arrangements.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Deanna Patricia “Pat” Wike Fox
January 21, 2020 | No Comments »
Sally Ruth Douglas Lippard
January 19, 2020 | No Comments »
Odessa Pauline Wike Davidson
January 18, 2020 | No Comments »
Florence “Flo” June Felice
January 17, 2020 | No Comments »
Kevin “Mark” Sipes
January 17, 2020 | No Comments »