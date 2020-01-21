Deanna Patricia “Pat” Wike Fox, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Born to Atwell and Dorothy Harrington Wike of Alexander County, Pat was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, enjoyed being with people, and was the life of any gathering. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also enjoyed drinking Nescafé decaf.

Along with her father, Deanna was preceded in death by her husband, John Fox; a brother, Royd Curlee Wike; and a great-grandson, Camden Nehemiah Brown.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish the memories of Deanna include her daughter, DeAnn “Dee Dee” Canter and husband Michael; two grandchildren, Dakota Brown and husband Ben, and Jordan Canter and wife Montana; two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Easton Brown; niece, Kim Fairchild and husband Mark; nephews, Alan Wike and wife Michelle, along with Jamie Wike.

Visitation for the Fox Family will be held at Salem Lutheran Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Rev. Reed Shoaff will be officiating. Burial will be in the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Hospice and Home Care of Alexander County @ 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

