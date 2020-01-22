LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-1

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 6pm in room 103 of the CVCC/Alexander Center, the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering Rezoning Case #20-1.

Rezoning Application #20-1 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 1.12 acres total) owned by Darrell Morgan (Specifically Tax PIN# 3757320028). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jan29-20c

************

19 SP 67

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Lonnie J. Owens, II and Brandi Owens to Lassiter & Lassiter Attorneys at Law, Trustee(s), which was dated September 26, 2016 and recorded on September 26, 2016 in Book 593 at Page 1766, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 7, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING ON AN IRON STAKE IN THE LINE OF WILLIAM HUBARD, SAID STAKE BEING LOCATED NORTH 71 DEG. 57 MIN. 42 SEC. WEST 342.09 FEET TO AN OLD IRON STAKE. HUBBARD’S SOUTHEAST CORNER, AND RUNS SOUTH 19 DEG. 14 MIN. 21 SEC. WEST 83.53 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE NORTH 71 DEG. 57 MIN. 42 SEC. WEST 233.25 FEET TO A PK NAIL IN THE CENTER OF BEREA CHURCH QUINCY ROAD (SECONDARY ROAD 1460) THENCE NORTH 15 DEG. 19 MIN. 42 SEC. WEST 100 FEET WITH SAID PUBLIC ROAD TO AN IRON STAKE IN ITS CENTER, SAID STAKE BEING INDICATED BY AN IRON STAKE ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE ROAD 35.91 FEET FROM ITS CENTER; THENCE SOUTH 71 DEG. 57 MIN. 42 SEC. EAST 290 FEET WITH THE WILLIAM HUBBARD LINE TO THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 0.502 OF AN ACRE MORE OR LESS AND BEING DESCRIBED IN ACCORDANCE WITH SURVEY OF GRIER SURVEYING COMPANY DATED MARCH 27.1997.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 2804 Berea Church Quincy Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Lonnie J. Owens, II and wife, Brandi Heather Owens.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the

filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 19-08628-FC01

jan29-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Marlowe Moore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2020.

CAROLYN HUFFMAN

244 Ret Stafford Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb12-20p

************

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

Constitution Party Primary: Presidential

Preference.

Democratic Party Primary: Presidential Preference, US Senate, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Commissioner of Agriculture, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction, NC Treasurer.

Green Party Primary: Presidential Preference.

Libertarian Party Primary: Presidential Preference.

Republican Party Primary: NC Governor, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Attorney General, NC Auditor, NC Commissioner of Insurance, NC Commissioner of Labor, NC Secretary of State, NC Senate District 42, NC District Court District 22A Seat 02, NC District Court Judge District 22A Seat 06, Alexander County Board of Commissioners.

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the primary election on March 3, 2020. In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, March 3. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office, Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue, and the Hiddenite Fire Department. One-stop early voting period will be open from Thursday, February 13 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29. All locations will be open 12 weekdays (February 13 – February 28) 8am until 7:30pm and Saturday February 28 8am until 3pm. Canvass will be held in the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available on the State Board of Elections website and at the county board of elections office), and must be received in the Alexander County Board of Elections office or any one-stop early voting site by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25. Completed request forms may only be returned in-person to the Alexander County Board of Elections by the voter, the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a Multipartisan Assistance Team, or delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service (DHL, FedEx, or UPS). Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a qualified person of their choice if a near relative or legal guardian is not available. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections may vote in this election. In a partisan primary, voters who are affiliated with a political party may only vote in their party’s primary and on any nonpartisan contests. Unaffiliated voters may choose to participate in the Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican primary or if available, may vote a nonpartisan ballot. Unaffiliated voters may not vote in the Constitution Party or Green Party primary.

Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county must register by Friday, February 7 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Karl Lenz, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

feb5-20c

************

19-SP-29

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Tonna L. Caldwell and Lanny J. Caldwell dated December 19, 2002 and recorded on December 19, 2002, in Book 443 at Page 2275, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the Note secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Courtney Finch (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust, together with all improvements located thereon: Address of Property: 60 Jaycee Park Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681 Tax Parcel ID: 0008099 Present Record Owner: Tonna L. Caldwell and Lanny J. Caldwell Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23. Said property is sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, any Land Transfer Tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308(a)(1). The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘’AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Neither the Substitute Trustee nor the holder of the Note secured by the Deed of Trust being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representatives of either the Substitute Trustee or the holder of the Note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law. If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy. Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units: An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination. This is a communication from a debt collector. The purpose of this Communication is to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose, except as stated below in the instance of bankruptcy protection. If you are under the protection of the bankruptcy court or have been discharged as a result of a bankruptcy proceeding, this notice is given to you pursuant to statutory requirement and for informational purposes and is not intended as an attempt to collect a debt or as an act to collect, assess, or recover all or any portion of the debt from you personally. FN# 3086.01119

jan22-20c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

19SP69

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY JOHN ALBEA DATED OCTOBER 19, 2005 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 488 AT PAGE 1208 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 12:00PM on January 24, 2020 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed John Albea, dated October 19, 2005 to secure the original principal amount of $72,765.00, and recorded in Book 488 at Page 1208 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 20 Mountain Vista Ln, Hiddenite, NC 28636, Tax Parcel ID: 0013102, Present Record Owners: The Heirs of John Albea

And Being more commonly known as: 20 Mountain Vista Ln, Hiddenite, NC 28636

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Heirs of John Albea.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is January 3, 2020.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

12-029747

jan22-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of SOVOLA RAYLENE TAPLEY, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before April 15, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 15th day of January, 2020.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Sovoloa Raylene Tapley

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

feb5-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

North Carolina

Alexander County

File No.: 2019 E 343

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Eddie Thomas Williams, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 8, day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment.

This the 8th day of January 2020.

Diane Deal Williams

1952 Smith Grove Church Rd.

Union Grove, NC 28689

Anthony S. Privette

THE LAW OFFICE OF ANTHONY S. PRIVETTE, PLLC

3475 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704/872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

executrix

jan29-20c

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Gladys Wike Echerd, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of December, 2019.

GREG J. ECHERD

128 Country Hollow Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

SCOTT C. ECHERD

1221 Jolly Cemetery Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jan29-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified Ancillary Executor, of the Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward, this is to notify all persons having claims against Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward, deceased, late of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement. This the 8th day of January, 2020.

Julie Cooper

Ancillary Executor for the Estate of

Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward

146 Wateree Estates Rd.

Winnsboro, SC 29180

Mail statement to:

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of Estate of Lemuel Eugene Woodard a/k/a Lemuel Eugene Woodward a/k/a Gene Woodward

Gottholm Ralston & Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

828-635-0098

executor

jan29-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of David Wesley Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 31st day of December, 2019.

STEPHANIE R. BROWN

65 Kings Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan29-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gary Allen Sigmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of December, 2019.

SHIRLEY M. SIGMON

2490 Lambert Fork Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan29-20p

************

Notice

Sugar Loaf Fire Department will hold their annual meeting on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the fire department. All Sugar Loaf citizens are invited to attend.

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lula Davidson Warren, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of December, 2019.

TIMOTHY WAYNE WARREN

5406 Millersville Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jan29-20p