Brushy Mountain Brews Taproom opens; ribbon cutting held Jan. 23

A large crowd was in attendance for a ribbon cutting at Brushy Mountain Brews on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Owners Ken and Lacey Young are excited to open a new craft beer and wine taproom in Alexander County. Located at 42 West Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville, the grand opening celebration continues this weekend with musical entertainment on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Brushy Mountain Brews is established in the 1930 building formerly operated by the original Smithey’s Department Stores, one of the first and largest department stores in downtown. The new owners have kept the building’s original architectural features showcasing the pressed-tin ceiling tiles and hardwood floors.

The new taproom is a casual social pub environment that will host live musical entertainment, with 22 frequently rotating craft beers and two ciders on draft. A selection of local and regional craft and bottled beers, hard ciders, wines, and non-alcoholic beverages are available.

“Ken and I are thrilled to be opening Brushy Mountain Brews in downtown Taylorsville,” said Lacey Young. “We have dreamed of opening a taproom for years and now our dreams have materialized in Alexander County. We are excited to become part of the community and look forward to serving our neighbors.”

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.