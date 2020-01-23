Former teacher charged with assault

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Dottie Lynn Bailey, W/F, age 45 of the Wittenburg Community, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Assault on a Handicapped Person, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Bailey was charged with assaulting and striking an individual with a disability, at a local school, by forcefully grabbing her arm and spanking her bottom. Bailey was formerly employed by Alexander County Schools, said Bowman.

Bailey turned herself in at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, where she was placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of February 24, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

No other details are available at this time, said Sheriff Bowman.