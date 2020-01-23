Two men arrested, stolen farm machinery recovered

Two Taylorsville men have been arrested in connection with allegedly stealing farm equipment.

On December 19, 2019, it was reported to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office that a John Deere Tractor LV5400 with an attached 540 Front End Loader and a 6’ Bush Hog was stolen from Hammer Road in the Taylorsville Community of Alexander County, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

The tractor was located on Monday, January 6, 2020, at a residence in the Oak Hill Community of Caldwell County. A Kubota utility vehicle, stolen from the North Carolina Forestry Service, and a Budget trailer, both reported stolen from Caldwell County, were also located at the residence.

Jonathan Lee Hendren, W/M, age 32 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with Probation Violation, two counts of Felony Larceny, and two counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods from Caldwell County. Hendren was additionally charged with Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Felony Conspire to Break/Enter a Building with Intent to Commit Larceny, Felony Attempted Larceny, Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, and Felony Chop Shop Activity by Theft/Fraud. He is being held under a $72,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, January 27, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

Dana Dewayne Mitchem, W/M, age 36 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of Felony Larceny, and two counts of Felony Possession of Stolen Goods from Caldwell County. Mitchem was additionally charged with Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Felony Conspire to Break/Enter a Building with Intent to Commit Larceny, Felony Attempted Larceny, two counts of Felony Chop Shop Activity by Theft/Fraud, two counts of Felony Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Breaking and Entering, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Felony Conspiracy, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, and Failure to Appear. He is being held under an $83,500 secured bond with a first appearance date of Monday, January 27, 2020, in Alexander County District Court.

This investigation is continuing with more charges forthcoming, said Sheriff Bowman.