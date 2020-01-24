Lewis Edward White, Sr., 82, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born August 23, 1937, in Alexander County, he was the son of the late Heindl Moose White and Mildred Davis White.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, April Jonas; a granddaughter, Lauren Lowman; and brothers; Mark White, Fred White, and Wade “Tom” White.

Mr. White was a member of Shiloh Lutheran Church and was retired from Sherrill Furniture. He had a passion for building furniture for others, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, NASCAR racing and go karts, and was an avid fisherman.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sue Hefner White of the home; daughter, Camellia Rhyne of Claremont; son, Lewis White, Jr. of Newton; step-son, Stuart Lail and wife Jennifer of Charlotte; step-daughter, Angela Lail Yi of Hickory; three grandsons, Micheal Price of Germantown, Wisconsin, Jeff Price of Gastonia, and Brandon Lowman of Conover; two step-grandsons, Benjamin Lail and Joshua Lail, both of Charlotte; step-granddaughter, Sarah Lail of Charlotte; brother, Michael White and wife Judy of Mt. View; three sisters, Jo Alyce Austin of Fort Myers, Florida, Mildred “Snooks” Treadway of Ellendale, and Patricia Tucker of Charleston, South Carolina; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and a special friend, Dennis Howard and wife Gail of Taylorsville.

The family will receive friends at Shiloh Lutheran Church on Sunday, January 26 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Shiloh Lutheran Church with Rev. Harvey Blume officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh Lutheran Church, 1011 Shiloh Church Rd., Hickory, NC 28601.

