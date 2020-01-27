Leon L. Fox, 79, met his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Trinity Village after an extended illness.

He was born Tuesday, July 9, 1940, in Alexander County, to the late Perry Monroe Fox and Rose Lee Icenhour Fox.

In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank Fox and Bob Fox; a sister, Sarah Mae Pennell; and a sister in-law, Kathy Fox.

Leon is survived by his wife, Malinda Jolly Fox; three sons, Terry W. Fox, Leslie Fox (Vickie), and Randy Fox (Elisha), all of Taylorsville; a daughter, Trudy Perry (Mark) of Taylorsville; six brothers, Sam Fox (Evelyn), and David Fox (Diane), both of Bethlehem, Roger Fox, Dean Fox (Cathy), Jay Lee Fox (Jo Ann), and Rick Fox (Denise), all of Taylorsville; two sisters, Estelle Canter (Junior), and Nancy Ritchie (Harvey), both of Taylorsville; six grandchildren, Janet Fox, Dallas Shunke (Jamie), Caleb Fox, Dylan Fox, and Sarah Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at Millersville Baptist Church. A private service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Trinity Village on Springs Rd, Hickory, especially those in Sheperd House for all the love and great care you showed Dad, you were wonderful to him.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Fox Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.

