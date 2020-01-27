Super Bowl Contest Winners announced

The 2020 Times Super Bowl Contest winners were randomly drawn on Monday, January 27, 2020, from more than 200 entries submitted.

Grand Prize Winner is Renee Young, of Taylorsville. She wins two large pizzas from Village Inn Pizza in Taylorsville, a large family pack of barbeque from Apple City Barbeque in Taylorsville, 50 chicken wings from PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood & Steak, and a $50 gift certificate from the Taylorsville Walmart.

There were two Second Place Winners: Emily Leonhardt, of Taylorsville, and Paul VanHorn, of Hiddenite. Each receives a $25 gift certificate to PJ’s Bethlehem Seafood & Steak.

The Times staff would like to thank all the entrants for participating and the contest co-sponsors for their generosity.