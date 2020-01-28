Jerry “Vashti” Lee Childers, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on January 28, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

Born to the late Hub and Pauline Goble Childers of Alexander County, Jerry worked as an upholster in the furniture industry. He was a member of White Plains Baptist Church, enjoyed woodworking, and coaching youth baseball, football, softball, and basketball. Jerry also loved playing a bass guitar and singing.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Dennis Mennis.

Those left to cherish the memories of Jerry include his wife of 51 years, Bonnie Jean Bowman Childers of the home; a son, Jeff Childers (Mary); a daughter, Shelia StClair (Anthony); three sisters, Wanda Childers, Arlene Russell (Donald), and Martha Hammer (Harold); and four grandchildren, Sarah, Hannah and Michael Childers, and Shay StClair, all of Taylorsville. Also surviving Jerry are an uncle, Elbert Goble (Jane); an aunt, Sarah McCurdy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Jerry will be held at White Plains Baptist Church on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., with the memorial service following at 5:00 p.m. Rev. Tony Daniels will be officiating.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Hospice & Home Care of Alexander County, Inc. @ 50 Lucy Echerd Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

