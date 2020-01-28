Johnny Lail
Johnny Lail, 76, of Conover, passed away at his residence on January 28, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Services have not been finalized at this time but will be announced by Alexander Funeral Service when completed.
Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.
