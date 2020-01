************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

TEACHERS NEEDED – Full-time and part-time. Must be 18 or older. HS Diploma or G.E.D. required. Call 704-585-6787.

************

TAKING APPLICATIONS for a lead teacher at Millersville Child Development Center. Please call 828-635-0530.