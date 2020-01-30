Michael “Poppy” Grogan, 51, of Two Jimmy’s Lane, Taylorsville, left this world for his Heavenly home on Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Michael was born May 10, 1968, in Richmond, Virginia, the son of Paul Grogan, Sr. and the late Darlene Meadows Grogan.

He had worked in construction for most of his working career. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church for 24 years. He helped raise 65 foster children. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed helping people. He was always ready to share what God had done for Him. He enjoyed finding a good deal wherever.

Including his father, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kim of the home; children, Joshua (son-in-law, Shawn Hammock), Jordon (daughter-in-law, Sydney), JD, Deanna, Mary, Destiny, and Harley; grandchildren, Piper, Addy, Jon Paul, Benji, and one on the way; sisters, Teresa (Chris) Via, Leona Roberts, and Debra (Brian) Hawkes; and brothers, Paul Grogan, Jr., Shawn Grogan, Michael Meadows, and Johnny Meadows.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at Freedom Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Freedom Baptist Church. Dr. Sam Vallini and Pastor Jordon Grogan will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers include: Scott Payne, Bill Gillette, JD Grogan, Justin Gerber, Tas Jansen, Dexter Bailey, and Mark Walker.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

