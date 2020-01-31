ACS kindergarten screenings planned

Alexander County Schools announces 2020 Kindergarten Screening Dates and Times

Children who reach the age of 5 years on or before August 31, 2020, are entitled to be screened for initial entry into the Alexander County School system for the 2020-2021 school year. Please attend the appropriate screening date for your child in the school district where you reside. Dates and times are as follows:

• Taylorsville Elementary — March 5, 2020, 8:30 a.m. & 10:45 a.m.

• Bethlehem Elementary — March 12 & 13, 2020, 9:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

• Stony Point Elementary — March 16, 2020, 9:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

• Ellendale Elementary — March 20, 2020, TBD.

• Wittenburg Elementary — March 23, 2020, 8:10 a.m. & 11:45 a.m.

• Sugar Loaf Elementary — March 30, 2020, 8:30 a.m. & 10:20 a.m.

• Hiddenite Elementary — April 8 & 9, 2020, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.