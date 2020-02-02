Kim Myers McCoy, 64, of Statesville, passed away at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville on February 2, 2020.

Born to the late William and Nell Clarke McCoy of Iredell County, Kim overcame medical obstacles from birth, she had a total of 48 major surgeries. At the age of 30, she had had a major surgery for every year of her life; but through it all, Kim kept her sense of humor and could always make people laugh.

Kim was a part of the 1974 graduating class of Statesville Senior High, a member of Freedom Baptist Church, and loved her pastor, Dr. Sam Vallini. In her earlier years, Kim used her beautiful voice to sing in many different venues.

In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by an infant sister.

Those left to cherish the memories of Kim include her loving cousins, Judy Moose (Danny), Mariam Wright, and James Overcash. She will also be missed by many other loving family members and special friends including, Sallie, Rebecca, Nancy, Terry, Luz, and her beloved dog, Rudy.

A memorial service for Kim will be held at a later date.

Kim loved the staff at Valley Nursing and the family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Valley Nursing Center, Activities Department @ 581 NC 16 South, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.