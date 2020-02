Cindy Hixon Wilson, 59, of Hiddenite, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Cindy’s name to Chapman Funeral Home, 158 Stony Point School Rd., Stony Point, NC 28678 to assist with expenses.

