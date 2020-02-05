HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

TEACHERS NEEDED – Full-time and part-time. Must be 18 or older. HS Diploma or G.E.D. required. Call 704-585-6787.

TAKING APPLICATIONS for a lead teacher at Millersville Child Development Center. Please call 828-635-0530.

FARM ASSISTANT NEEDED – Some heavy lifting. Text 828-640-3545.

TAYLORSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT is accepting applications for a part-time police officer position. Applicants must have completed BLET or be able to complete BLET in a reasonable time frame. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour, day or night shifts during the week and weekends. Apply in person at the Taylorsville Police Dept., phone 828-632-2218. The Town of Taylorsville is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, creed, national origin, age or handicap unless a bonafide occupational qualification exists.