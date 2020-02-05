LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Reilly Walker Yount, late of Alexander County, North Carolina;

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before May 5, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 5th of February, 2020.

Darrelyn Yount Cooper, Executrix

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

1066 17th Ave NW

Hickory, NC 28601

Susannah L. Brown, Attorney

ESTATE OF REILLY WALKER YOUNT

430 1st Ave. NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Barbara Gail Eckard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

BOYCE W. ECKARD

360 Bowman Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb26-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Margaret Long-Poole, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

ULYSSES LONG

296 Wood Bridge Rd.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

feb26-20p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Allen David Vanstory, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Nancy Louise Vanstory, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

ALLEN DAVID VANSTORY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

feb26-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Timmerman McKittrick, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

RICHARD TIMMERMAN McKITTRICK

150 Circle Loop

Stony Point, NC 28678

executor

feb26-20p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Fern Pennell Matheson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of May, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of February, 2020.

SHARON MATHESON FRYE

1504 4th Street NW

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

feb26-20p

************

NOTICE OF PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

18 JT 12

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: G.J.A., Minor Child

To: Orlando Castillo-Anariba, father of the minor child G.J.A., a male juvenile born 4-3-18 in Iredell County, North Carolina, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition to terminate your parental rights has been filed in Alexander County. You are directed to file an answer to said Petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this Notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where your parental will be subject to being terminated.

Any counsel previously appointed to represent you will continue to represent you, unless they have been allowed to withdraw. Otherwise, provisional counsel will have been appointed to represent you and the appointment will be reviewed at the first date after service to determine if you are indigent and qualify for court appointed counsel.

Furthermore, notice of the date, time and place of any pre-trial hearing pusuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 7B-1108.1 as well as the date, time, and place of the hearing on the petition to terminate rights will be mailed by the petitioner upon the filing of an answer or within 30 days of the date of service if no answer is filed.

This the 5th day of February, 2020.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

Alexander County DSS

feb19-20c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 497

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. W. Bryan White, Administrator, Johnny Harrington, Unknown Spouse of Johnny Harrington, Tausha Mays, Unknown Spouse of Tausha Mays, Tausha Nicole Mays, Administrator, Casey A. Kerley, Unknown Spouse of Casey A. Kerley, Amanda Matthews, a/k/a Amanda Brooke Lowman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Matthews, Mikey Matthews, a/k/a Michael Ray Matthews, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Mikey Matthews, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder, Billy Millsaps, Lienholder

TO: W. Bryan White, Administrator, Johnny Harrington, Unknown Spouse of Johnny Harrington, Tausha Mays, Unknown Spouse of Tausha Mays, Tausha Nicole Mays, Administrator, Casey A. Kerley, Unknown Spouse of Casey A. Kerley, Amanda Matthews, a/k/a Amanda Brooke Lowman, Unknown Spouse of Amanda Matthews, Mikey Matthews, a/k/a Michael Ray Matthews, Jr., Unknown Spouse of Mikey Matthews, Basic Finance, Inc., Lienholder, State of North Carolina, Lienholder, Billy Millsaps, Lienholder

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a spike in the Black Oak Ridge Road, Millard Harrington’s corner, and runs with his line the following courses: South 75° West 50 poles to a bunch of dogwoods; thence South 40° West 17-1/2 poles to a stone; thence South 57-1/2° West 6 poles to a bunch of hickorys; thence South 31° West 21 poles to a pine on the West side of a gully; thence South 21° West 25 poles to a double maple; thence South 86-1/2° West 17-1/2 poles to a stone in the branch, Millard Harrington’s corner; thence with the meanders of said branch a Southeasterly course 35-1/4 poles to the junction of said branch with a smaller branch; thence with the smaller branch North 28° East 20 poles to a stone; thence North 68° East 9 poles to a spike in the fork of the branch and a small branch; thence Northeast with the branch 42 poles to a maple on the bank of the branch; thence North 10° East 23-1/2 poles to a dogwood; thence North 05° West 16 poles to a spike; thence North 10° East 11 poles to a spike; thence North 80° East 31 poles to a spike; thence North 80° East 31 poles to a spike in the road; thence with the road North 08° West 7 poles to the BEGINNING, containing 19.58 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0012334, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 186 Harrington Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 10, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of January 21, 2020.

Richard J. Kania

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

feb12-20c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IREDELL COUNTY

In the District Court

19 JT 207

IN THE MATTER OF: E.H.R., A MINOR CHILD.

To: KAYLA DAWN BRANN:

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than March 9, 2020 and upon your failure to do so, the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

DALY MILLS FAMILY LAW

Meg H. Stacy, Attorney for Petitioner, Eric Harding Rash

111 West Broad Street, Suite D

Statesville, NC 28677

(704) 878-2365

feb12-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Brian Douglas Price, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.

DAVID CARROLL PRICE

107 Sipe Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb19-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Teresa Helms Walker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of August, 2019.

SARAH WOODRING

805 Pine Cove Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

feb19-20p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION FOR PETITION TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19-JT-53

IN RE: KENDA RAYE TRIPLETT, a minor child

JACKIE RAY TRIPLETT and wife, RITA KIM TRIPLETT, Petitioners

vs.

SAMANTHA KIM TRIPLETT and

UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondents

TO: SAMANTHA KIM TRIPLETT, Respondent, and to ANY UNKNOWN FATHER, Respondent, of a female child born on or about March 8, 2011, in Iredell County, North Carolina.

TAKE NOTICE that a petition seeking to terminate the parental rights of the Respondent, unknown father, has been filed. The above-named minor child was conceived while the Respondent-mother, Samantha Kim Triplett, lived in Catawba County, North Carolina. The female child was born March 8, 2011, in Iredell County, North Carolina.

You are required to answer the petition no later than March 9, 2020, said date being forty (40) days from the first publication of this notice, and be substantially in the form as set forth in G.S. 1A-1, Rule 4(j1), and upon your failure to do so, the Court will terminate your parental rights.

TAKE NOTICE FURTHER that the Respondents’ parental rights to the juvenile will be terminated upon failure to answer the petition in the time prescribed.

This the 29th day of January, 2020.

Robert E. Campbell

Attorney for Petitioner

PO Box 32

Taylorsville, NC 28636

828-632-3977

feb12-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Andrew Dean Maye, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of January, 2020.

RANDOLPH WAYNE MAYE

114 Maye Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb19-20p

************

19 SP 115

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kenneth Presnell and Shannon Presnell and Dennis Presnell to Daivd W. Dillard, Trustee(s), which was dated April 1, 2002 and recorded on April 2, 2002 in Book 432 at Page 2055, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on February 14, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEGINNING on a spike in the Warrick-Little line on the North bank of the road, and runs with said road South 62° East 300 feet to a spike; thence North 32° East 147 feet to a spike and small gum; thence North 59° West 138 feet to a spike in the Warrick-Little line; thence with said line South 75° West 250 feet to the BEGINNING, containing nine-tenths (.9) of an acre, more or less. FOR BACK TITLE see Deed Book 256 at Page 282 at the Alexander County Registry. This being all of Tract I described therein.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 240 Grassy Ridge Lane and 0.32-acre parcel adjacent to 240 Grassy Ridge Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kenneth Mark Presnell and wife, Shannon C. Presnell a/k/a Shannon Presnell.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 19-17242-FC01

feb5-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Gladys Marlowe Moore, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 22nd day of April, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of January, 2020.

CAROLYN HUFFMAN

244 Ret Stafford Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

feb12-20p

************

NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

A primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Alexander County to vote in the following contests:

Constitution Party Primary: Presidential

Preference.

Democratic Party Primary: Presidential Preference, US Senate, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Commissioner of Agriculture, NC Superintendent of Public Instruction, NC Treasurer.

Green Party Primary: Presidential Preference.

Libertarian Party Primary: Presidential Preference.

Republican Party Primary: NC Governor, NC Lieutenant Governor, NC Attorney General, NC Auditor, NC Commissioner of Insurance, NC Commissioner of Labor, NC Secretary of State, NC Senate District 42, NC District Court District 22A Seat 02, NC District Court Judge District 22A Seat 06, Alexander County Board of Commissioners.

Voters will not be required to show photo ID when they vote in the primary election on March 3, 2020. In a December 31 order, a federal district court blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect. The injunction will remain in place until further order of the court.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the day of the election, Tuesday, March 3. One-stop early voting will be held at the Alexander County Board of Elections office, Bethlehem Community Fire and Rescue, and the Hiddenite Fire Department. One-stop early voting period will be open from Thursday, February 13 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29. All locations will be open 12 weekdays (February 13 – February 28) 8am until 7:30pm and Saturday February 28 8am until 3pm. Canvass will be held in the Alexander County Board of Elections office at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13.

Absentee voting by mail is available. Requests for an absentee ballot must be made on an absentee request form (available on the State Board of Elections website and at the county board of elections office), and must be received in the Alexander County Board of Elections office or any one-stop early voting site by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25. Completed request forms may only be returned in-person to the Alexander County Board of Elections by the voter, the voter’s near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a Multipartisan Assistance Team, or delivered by the U.S. Postal Service or designated delivery service (DHL, FedEx, or UPS). Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Alexander County Board of Elections by 5:00 p.m. on Election Day (ballots received by mail after this time will be timely if received within three business days and postmarked by Election Day). Voters may receive assistance voting a mail-in absentee ballot from a near relative or verifiable legal guardian, or by a qualified person of their choice if a near relative or legal guardian is not available. If the voter lives in a facility such as a nursing home, and the voter’s near relative or legal guardian is not available, the voter or the facility can arrange to have the county board of elections schedule a visit by a Multipartisan Assistance Team to provide assistance and serve as witnesses.

All persons who are registered to vote with the Alexander County Board of Elections may vote in this election. In a partisan primary, voters who are affiliated with a political party may only vote in their party’s primary and on any nonpartisan contests. Unaffiliated voters may choose to participate in the Democratic, Libertarian, or Republican primary or if available, may vote a nonpartisan ballot. Unaffiliated voters may not vote in the Constitution Party or Green Party primary.

Persons who are not already registered to vote in the county must register by Friday, February 7 to be eligible to vote in this election. Voters who are not registered in the county by that deadline may register and vote during onestop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their identity and residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation or who have changed name or address must do so by the registration deadline. Voters who fail to timely make a change in name or address in the county must update the information when presenting to vote and may be required to vote a provisional ballot.

Voters voting in person are entitled to assistance by an election official, or, if assistance is needed due to disability or illiteracy, by a qualified person of their choice. Voting sites are accessible to all voters. Curbside voting is available for voters who are not able to enter voting sites.

Persons with questions about registration, polling places, early voting, absentee ballots, a Multipartisan Assistance Team visit to a facility, or other election matters may call the Alexander County Board of Elections Office at 828-632-2990.

Karl Lenz, Chairman

Alexander County Board of Elections

feb5-20c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as the Administrator of the estate of SOVOLA RAYLENE TAPLEY, Deceased, late, of Alexander County, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present certified statements thereof to the undersigned on or before April 15, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This 15th day of January, 2020.

W. Bryan White, Administrator of the Estate of Sovoloa Raylene Tapley

c/o VANDERBLOEMEN & WHITE, P.A.

P.O. Drawer 1320

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

feb5-20c