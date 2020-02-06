Beatrice Abernathy, 95, of Hickory, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Born Thursday, November 6, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Gerthie Griffey.

Survivors include three daughters, Claudia Drum of Hudson, Emma Townsend of Vale, and Brenda Miller of Newton; and two sons, Lowell Abernathy of Hickory, and Randy Abernathy of Bethlehem.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William Kannup officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

