Carol Bumgarner Foster was born September 13, 1937, in Kannapolis, to A. B. and Ellen Bumgarner. She passed away February 6, 2020.

Carol was a long standing member of Orsino Baptist Church in Merritt Island, Florida. Most recently, after moving to Texas to be near her daughter, she enjoyed the fellowship at Cass County Cowboy Church. She worked as a legal secretary for 60 years or more, not retiring until she was 80 years old. Carol had perfected what her family affectionately calls “the look.”

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gerald Foster.

Carol is survived by son, Alan Foster; daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah and Dennis Nunn; grandchildren, Roland Foster and wife Christine, Jennifer Howard and husband Bobby, and Chris Davis and spouse Suzie Watkins; great-grandchildren, Kent Romer, Kayla Romer, and Trynn Jones; siblings, Valdra Wells, Darrell Burgarner and wife Deborah, David Bumgarner and wife Orlean, and Faith Abercrombie and husband David; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Local services are pending at this time.