Huge rainfall floods roads, school dismissed early Feb. 6

The region is being pummeled with heavy rains on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Alexander County Schools dismissed students at 10 a.m. due to concerns of potential flooding in certain areas of the county. Lunch was not served. Afterschool care was open until 11 a.m. with a workday for staff.

Authorities closed Old Wilkesboro Road about 11:30 a.m. as the creek it spans overflowed onto the bridge and roadway near Larry’s Muffler Shop.

UPDATE @ 2:25 pm: Roads closed in both directions include Paul Payne Store Road (at intersection of Macedonia Church Road), Millersville Road (at intersection of NC Hwy 16 South, which is still open), Old Wilkesboro Road, Pilgrim Church Road, according to Alexander County officials.

@ 3:15 p.m. The Times received reports of evacuation of some campers to higher ground, due to flooding at Hiddenite Family Campground, according to one caller.

@ 4:45 p.m. Old Wilkesboro Road has reopened.

Alexander County Government offices closed at 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2020.

Readers can check on statewide and county power outage totals here: https://www.readync.org/stay-informed/power-outages

View road closures on the NC Department of Transportation’s website.

The Alexander Rescue Squad and local firefighters assisted in rescuing a local man, Junior Wallace, when his four-wheeler became trapped against a bridge on Stirewalt Creek on Heavenly Acres Lane, off C. I. Chapman Court southwest of Taylorsville, shown below.

NC Highway Patrol @NCSHP is reminding motorists and pedestrians, “During periods of heavy rain, roads can quickly become flooded. Never walk or drive through floodwaters. The water may be deeper than you think.” #TurnAroundDontDrown