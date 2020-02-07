Janice Mae Wallace Bowman, 79, of Conover, passed away on February 7, 2020.

Born to the late William and Sophia Looper Jolly, Sr. of Alexander County, Janice was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church, loved her yard, working in her flowers, doing crossword puzzles, and loved her grandchildren. Church was always very important to Janice. During her working career, Janice worked as a USDA Inspector for the government.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Wallace; second husband, Marshall Bowman; a sister, Sylvia Elder; and a brother, Willard Jolly.

Those left to cherish the memories of Janice include two daughters, Renee Keever (Frankie), and Michelle Hartness and significant other Fred Reese, all of Taylorsville; a sister, Emily Elder of Taylorsville; a brother, Wade Jolly, Jr. of Hickory; and four grandchildren, Brandon Hartness, Kendall Keever, Katie Keever, and Blaine Hartness. Janice also leaves a great number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Ms. Bowman will be at East Taylorsville Baptist Church on Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will then be in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Rev. Mark Marshall and Rev. Gary Jennings will be officiating.

Pallbearers include: Frankie Keever, Fred Reese, Brandon Hartness, Blaine Hartness, Kendall Keever, and Bradley Hartness.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be given to Carolina Hospice and Pallative Care @ 433 McAlister Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.