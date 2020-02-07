Local woman wins $100,000

For Lisa Bowman, of Taylorsville, a stop to get groceries and a Powerball ticket for her husband led to a $100,000 Powerball win, according to NC Education Lottery officials.

Bowman’s good luck began when she stopped at the Food Lion on Springs Road in Hickory and bought a $3 Power Play ticket for the Jan. 29 drawing.

Her $3 ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize doubled when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The ticket beat odds of one in 913,129.

Bowman claimed the prize Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at lottery headquarters. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $70,751.

The jackpot for Saturday’s Powerball drawing is $60 million or $42.9 million cash.