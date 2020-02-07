Nancy J. Nance
Nancy J. Nance, 86, of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Chapman Funeral Home at a later date.
Posted in Obituaries
Related Posts
Janice Mae Wallace Bowman
February 7, 2020 | No Comments »
Beatrice Abernathy
February 6, 2020 | No Comments »
Cindy Hixon Wilson
February 5, 2020 | No Comments »
Kim Myers McCoy
February 2, 2020 | No Comments »
Michael “Poppy” Grogan
January 30, 2020 | No Comments »