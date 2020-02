Donald Clinton Clapp, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away at his residence on February 9, 2020.

Born to the late George Washington and Wonie Dalton Clapp, he was a veteran of the US Army. Donald worked for the NC Employment Security Commission.

Donald leaves behind his wife, Remona Morton Clapp of the home, and two sons.

No formal services have been planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.