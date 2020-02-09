Sherri Herndon Troup, 56, of Dwayne Drive, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home.

Sherri was born January 8, 1964, in Mercer County, West Virginia, the daughter of Francis “Frank” Herndon of Taylorsville and the late Janet Smith Herndon.

She had worked for Paul Lavitt Mills, Alexander Correctional Center, and the Department of Social Services for Iredell County. She was a longtime valued member of the Taylorsville Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed couponing for the benefit of others and Sherri enjoyed bowling and watching her family bowl.

In addition to her father, those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 29 years, Guppy Troup; her sons, Kyle and Tyler Troup; and her brother, Bryan Herndon and wife Cindy of Stony Point.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m., February 14, 2020 at the Taylorsville Presbyterian Church. Rev. Paul Sink will officiate.

Memorials may be made to: Taylorsville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 507, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Troup Family.