Hubert Douglas Calloway, 67, of Taylorsville, went home to be with his Lord on February 10, 2020.

He was born to the late William McKinley and Rose Howell Calloway in Wilkes County.

Those left to cherish the memories of Hubert include a daughter, Shanay Parsons (Ashley) of Taylorsville; two sons, Brad Banner (Kristy) of Greensboro, and Chad Banner of Wilkesboro; along with 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Visitation for the Calloway Family will be held at Thankful Baptist Church, in Boomer, on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.